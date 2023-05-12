12 Honeymoon Sex Toys For A Spicy Start To Your Marriage

As your wedding approaches, you're likely dealing with a lot of stress. So when the worrying about wedding guests, rain plans, seating charts, and the perfect reception gown finally comes to an end, there's no better way to release your anxieties than with honeymoon sex. FYI, we fully recognize you have your whole life to have really good sex, but your honeymoon is a great time to try out new sensations, positions, or kinks to explore your physical connection as newly married people. After all, this is the one week of your life where sex is not only expected, but it's encouraged to be as frequent, fun, and adventurous as possible.
On the flip side, for many couples, the idea of a sex-focused trip can be just another source of pressure, and performance anxiety can rear its frustrating head at the worst time. Our one-stop fix for every possible feeling? Honeymoon sex toys.
Sex toys aren't a one-size-fits-all experience, which is why bringing them on your honeymoon is a great way to tap into whatever you might want. Maybe you're interested in testing out some light BDSM with restraints, blindfolds, or handcuffs. Or, perhaps, you're curious to learn how to give your new spouse a sensual massage. Maybe you're finally ready to try anal or pegging. Or maybe you're just looking for some extra clitoral stimulation to help you reach your orgasmic potential with a heated arousal gel, or something completely different. The key to great honeymoon sex is pretty much doing whatever the hell you want, and sex toys are a great way to do that. There is also a slew of TSA-friendly sex toys that security won't blink an eye at, so if you're looking for something discreet, there are sex toys that fill that bill, too.
Say "I do" to any of the honeymoon sex toys below, and float your vacation away in a haze of post-wedding orgasmic bliss. You deserve it.
