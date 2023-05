12 Honeymoon Sex Toys For A Spicy Start To Your Marriage

As your wedding approaches, you're likely dealing with a lot of stress. So when the worrying about wedding guests , rain plans, seating charts, and the perfect reception gown finally comes to an end, there's no better way to release your anxieties than with honeymoon sex . FYI, we fully recognize you have your whole life to have really good sex, but your honeymoon is a great time to try out new sensations, positions, or kinks to explore your physical connection as newly married people. After all, this is the one week of your life where sex is not only expected, but it's encouraged to be as frequent, fun, and adventurous as possible.On the flip side, for many couples, the idea of a sex-focused trip can be just another source of pressure, and performance anxiety can rear its frustrating head at the worst time. Our one-stop fix for every possible feeling? Honeymoon sex toys.