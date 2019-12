83 years later, that brand’s scarves still possess the same depth of narrative and top-notch quality for which Hermès is known. “Whole stories unfold across the surface of this square silk page,” explain Nadine Coleno in her book The Hermès Scarf: History and Mystique. They’re also created with the same care and attention as a piece of fine art: According to the Wall Street Journal, it takes roughly 18 months to take a scarf from design concept to finished product ; up to six of those months are occupied with color adjustment alone — never mind the cutting and hand-finishing of the rolled edges. When it came to choosing the most premium products for the sky-high aspirational category of our Extra Gifted holiday gift guide , the Hermès scarf was an obvious choice.