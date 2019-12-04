This Is The Cutest Gift For That Travel-Savvy Someone

Welcome to Extra Gifted, our hub for all of 2019's superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you).
What do you get the savvy traveler who has their packing strategy tightened to a tee? Well, for starters, something limited edition that they probably don't already own; Something with the same level of style and swagger as a shimmering aluminum suitcase, but more streamlined (both size and budget-wise); Something that underwent the Honey, I Shrunk The Kids treatment and is now perfectly sized for holding tiny travel accessories (from toiletries to tech essentials); Something like Away's The Mini.
The direct-to-consumer travel brand's creation has returned fleetingly for the holiday season — just in time to be snagged, wrapped, and gifted to that wanderlusty someone in your life. Crafted from the same polycarbonate shell as the brand's iconic "lifesized" suitcases, The Minis are near-exact replicas only shrunken down to about the size of a VHS tape (remember those?) and for a fraction of the price. Available in a luminous range of 15 different colors, these little luggage compartments are the cute-novelty meets chic-utility of dopp kits with a cult-favorite, limited-edition twist. And if you really want to wow your travel-savvy giftee, we recommend packing its interior with a few of their TSA-approved beauty favorites.
