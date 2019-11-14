Cuteness Intensifies: Away’s Mini-Suitcases Are Back

Away already had our wanderlust wallets with its streamlined and style-savvy luggage lineup — and now it's taking us for all we're worth with the return of its holiday minis: a collection of tiny-sized suitcases crafted to store everything from travel tech accessories to toiletry essentials. Cuteness intensifies.
These adorable limited-edition goods are near carbon copies of the brand's iconic polycarbonic carry-ons (exterior and interior-wise), only shrunken down to about the size of a VHS tape. Available in 15 different colorways (from classic black to luminous moonstone and jade) and priced between $45 to $65, The Minis have become a fast cult-favorite during the holiday gifting season. With a near-instant sell-out status over the past three years, we don't recommend sleeping on these cuties.
If you do happen to miss out, don't sweat it: Away will continue to roll out additional Minis newly packaged as gift-sets with curated partner-brand products in sweet travel sizes starting on November 18.
