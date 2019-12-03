This Secret Message Ring Uses Victorian-Era Code To Create A Modern Gift

Welcome to Extra Gifted, our hub for all of 2019’s superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you).
When it comes to a thoughtful holiday gift, there’s nothing like jewelry — and when it comes to jewelry, there’s nothing more awww-inducing than something simple, delicate, and personalized. While there are a lot of customizable baubles out there, the challenge comes in finding something that’s streamlined enough to suit a variety of personal styles while still feeling unique. Sure, an engraved locket or birthstone earrings will always be well-received, but if you’re looking for something a little different, this must be the place.
Advertisement
Self-taught jeweler Shuang Everett Li — designer and maker behind Etsy’s Everli Jewelry — dreamt up a slim stacker that checks all of the previously spelled-out boxes. Her Morse Code Ring is an ingenious take on a personalized design, with diminutive diamonds that function as the dots and corresponding negative space taking the place of the dashes that appear in the Victorian-era telegraphic language. “I wanted to create a gift that felt like a secret note, only known by its giver and wearer,” Li told us. She makes the ring at her studio in New York — with the help of expert stone-setters in the jewelry district — from recycled gold and conflict-free diamonds.
Starting at a reasonable $75 for a sterling silver band set with one “letter” (a single diamond), the style can accommodate up to 20 stones and comes sized to the wearer’s specifications. (It’s important to note that the ring is final sale, and can’t be re-sized, in order to preserve the integrity of the design.) It takes Shuang roughly 2 - 3 weeks to create each piece, so if you're picturing a setting where a special someone will be opening this on Christmas Eve (or thereabouts), place your order no later than December 8. “I want my jewelry to inspire others to stay connected to their own voice and walk their own unique paths,” Shuang told us — a concept that her secret message ring will communicate loud and clear this holiday season.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Photographed by Heami Lee, Prop Styled by Beth Pakradooni.
Photographed by Heami Lee, Prop Styled by Beth Pakradooni.
Advertisement