This Secret Message Ring Uses Victorian-Era Code To Create A Modern Gift

Starting at a reasonable $75 for a sterling silver band set with one “letter” (a single diamond), the style can accommodate up to 20 stones and comes sized to the wearer’s specifications. (It’s important to note that the ring is final sale, and can’t be re-sized, in order to preserve the integrity of the design.) It takes Shuang roughly 2 - 3 weeks to create each piece, so if you're picturing a setting where a special someone will be opening this on Christmas Eve (or thereabouts), place your order no later than December 8. “I want my jewelry to inspire others to stay connected to their own voice and walk their own unique paths,” Shuang told us — a concept that her secret message ring will communicate loud and clear this holiday season.