Hollywood's Dainty Jewelry Trend Has Reached New Heights

Blame the fact that ponytails are trending or that scrunchies have made a full-blown comeback, but this season, we're trying to make the most of our updos. Braids? Yes, please. Half-ups? Cool for the fall. Topknots, baby bangs, ribbon headbands that would make Blair Waldorf proud? We're here for it all.
Which is why we're loving Hollywood's recent flock to a new minimalist, yet undeniably elegant hair trend: jewel-adorned hair accessories. Pearl-studded bobby pins and tiny crystals have been seen on everyone from up-and-coming starlets like Lily James, to bonafide stars like Ariana Grande and Tessa Thompson.
However ho-hum you're feeling with your go-to hairstyle, there's a jeweled hair piece to tastefully jazz it up — and all you have to do is put a pin on it. Click ahead for all our favorites.