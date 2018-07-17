Hollywood Is Loving This Minimalist Hair Trend

Blame the fact that ponytails are trending or that scrunchies have made a full-blown comeback, but this sweaty season, we're trying to make the most of our updos. Braids? Yes, please. Half-ups? Cool for the summer. Topknots, baby fringes, ribbon headbands that would make Blair Waldorf proud? We're here for it all.
Which is why we're loving Hollywood's recent flock to a new minimalist, yet undeniably elegant hair trend: jewel-adorned hair accessories. Pearl-studded bobby pins and tiny crystals have been seen on everyone from up-and-coming starlets like Lily James, as well as red-carpet mainstays like Kate Mara and Yara Shahidi, who rocks them with her braids.
However ho-hum you're feeling with your go-to hairstyle, there's a jewelled hair piece to tastefully jazz it up — and all you have to do is put a pin on it. Click ahead for all our favourites.