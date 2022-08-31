Pretty in pink has never meant more than it did this summer. First, it was the color of the season. Then, Barbiecore reigned as summer's hottest aesthetic. Now, everyone and everything from the runways to street style stars and even Airbnbs is reveling in the radiant hue. Talk about a global influence. However, if you haven't joined the bandwagon yet, and don't know where to begin, look no further than Good American's Pop Off Pink Collection.
There's a snazzy piece for everyone with modest oversize tops/outerwear and flirty fitted styles. Most items run from 00 to 26 plus and XXS to 5XL. Also, fans of the brand will be thrilled to know that the label extended the shade to its best-sellers like the High Shine Compression Bodysuit and Better Than Leather Pants — an upcoming fall fashion trend, by the way. While going-out dresses, catsuits, and everyday basics are a Good American given, there are new additions of flirty knits, rugby-inspired tops, and an all-eyes-on-you leather bomber jacket. So, dive on in and swim in Good American's ocean of pink attire below.
Elevated Basics
Tap into the preppy academia look with a rugby-inspired top or a cozy knitted cardigan when autumn hits. Don't forget to add a bit of spice with faux leather pants or a shiny bodysuit.
Jazzy One Pieces
Whether it's date night or going out with your girls, Good American has you covered with the effortless one-and-done attire.
Glamorous Statement Items
Don't overlook the showstoppers that'll bring extra character to your outfits. Step out in a pair of dazzling hot pink pumps to exude the confidence of Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, or throw on an oversize leather bomber to stand out from the sea of black-hued outerwear.
