C’mon Barbie Let’s Go Party At These Barbiecore Dream Vacation Stays

The Space: If there were ever a home to showcase the diversity of Vrbo's listings, it would be this bright-pink Victorian mansion. It's truly fit for a Barbiecore princess — when you're not sipping mimosas atop a funky floaty in the giant pool, you can rest your head on a velvet bed beneath a sparkling chandelier. Or, get your squats in at the in-unit — yes, in-unit gym — located right behind the kitchen. We could dedicate an entire article to this mansion's amenities, but for the sake of time, we'll let you click over to the listing and see for yourself.