C’mon Barbie Let’s Go Party At These Barbiecore Dream Vacation Stays

Barbara Millicent Roberts (better known as Barbie) emerged as the ultimate influencer this summer via her self-titled trend: Barbiecore — a hot-pink, hyper-feminine fashion fad featuring everything from literal rose-colored glasses to bright blush platforms, bubblegum mini dresses, and more. But, it turns out that this blazing social media trend transcends clothing. Miss Roberts' girly aesthetic is now tiptoeing its way into the world of vacation stays.
If there were ever a time to live your dream Mattel life, it's now. We found eight doll houses fit for a blonde figurine but made for the life-size on vacation rental platforms Vrbo and Airbnb. So, pack your hottest pink outfits; grab your social media mood boards; and fulfill your plastic-fantastic dreams with a single booking (or two), below.
Scottsdoll Dreamhouse
The Space: A four-bedroom hot-pink fever dream (house) equipped with a festive backyard, heated pool, private bar, photo booth, and more unique amenities. Per the listings description, this Vrbo is what "bachelorette parties & IG dreams are made of!" Snap some pics in front of the numerous neon signs, or go for the ultimate shot inside the house's life-size pink doll box specifically made for epic photos.
Rating: No reviews at the moment, but that's because it's fresh on the market.
Pretty-In-Pink Custom Unit
The Space: Flower walls, ball pits, neon lights, and pastel pink everything — revel in this four-bedroom apartment's bold and stylish decor. The space dwells in the heart of Philadelphia, and it is as photogenic as it gets. You and up to seven other guests can chill in the indoor swings, take alluring pics in the bubblegum-pink ball pit, and get lost in each room's kooky interior design. But it's not just for looks. When you're ready for some down time this spot has you covered with a bathtub, 50-inch HDTV, kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, and more.
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 42 reviews
Reviewers Say: "This unit was amazing! Everything was just like the pictures but even more beautiful in person and not to mention it was very clean as well. I highly recommend this unit!" —Zaire, Airbnb Reviewer (August 2022)
Think Pink Cottage
The Space: We don't run to the Think Pink Cottage for extravagant Instagram pictures, we leisurely walk for some blissful coastal relaxation. The muted pink exterior perfectly matches the area's laid-back vibe and the rest of the home — featuring a full kitchen, grill, backyard, washer and dryer, etc. — makes for a rejuvenating getaway. Plus, it's perched just 100 yards from the shore.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 28 reviews
Reviewers Say: "Amazingly close to the beach. The property is in a quiet neighborhood. It was very clean, and well kept. I will definitely recommend this property to friends." —Joseph T., Vrbo Reviewer (June 2022)
Ocean-Front Private Getaway
The Space: It's becoming clear that Barbie loves a beach stay — this tickled-pink ocean-front home sits just a few short steps away from the Atlantic. Even if you were to never take advantage of the private beach access, you and up to 12 other guests would enjoy this picturesque three-story A-frame's ocean views, bright and bubbly interior design, full kitchen, private patio, and other amenities perfect for group excursions.
Rating: 4.85 out of 5 stars and 94 reviews
Reviewers Say: "Location, location, location! This house has the perfect location, above and beyond amenities, room for all, and an amazing host. Our kids walked to get ice cream several times, to the pier, and a couple restaurants. The street is very quiet and the beach was perfection. We had everything we needed to cook meals for our group of ten." —Toby, Airbnb Reviewer (August 2022)
Pink Flamingo
The Space: This eccentric two-story beachfront home requires a minimum seven-night stay, but we can only imagine how fast time flies in such an ornate space. It features four bedrooms, a Jacuzzi tub, a private outdoor patio, multiple heated floors, and more luxury amenities. Plus, it's totally pet-friendly (with advanced notice), so you and your fur baby can enjoy the stunning ocean views together.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 10 reviews
Reviewers Say: "This house is amazing! Anything you could possibly need is here, and the location couldn't be better. Our grandkids enjoyed the outdoor toys to play in the sand. The master bedroom you could stay there all day and sit on the private deck enjoying the ocean and gorgeous sunsets. We saw dolphins every day. Highly recommend booking this property. We absolutely loved it!" —Debra J., Vrbo Reviewer (April 2022)
Pink Castle Bae-Cation
Location: Stillwater, Minnesota
Sleeps: 40, contact host before booking (4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms)
Price Per Night: $2,500
The Space: If there were ever a home to showcase the diversity of Vrbo's listings, it would be this bright-pink Victorian mansion. It's truly fit for a Barbiecore princess — when you're not sipping mimosas atop a funky floaty in the giant pool, you can rest your head on a velvet bed beneath a sparkling chandelier. Or, get your squats in at the in-unit — yes, in-unit gym — located right behind the kitchen. We could dedicate an entire article to this mansion's amenities, but for the sake of time, we'll let you click over to the listing and see for yourself.
Rating: This estate does not have any reviews at the moment, but Vrbo's description mentions it has 5 out of 5 rating on other travel sites.
La Casita Rosa
The Space: La Casita Rosa's neutral blush tone creates a more modern and calming atmosphere than some of the other featured stays. That being said, the living room neon sign that states "Pour yourself a drink put on some lipstick & pull yourself together" does make up for the pastel color's lack of kookiness. A few highlights: full kitchen, laundry room, six queen beds, pool, spa, and fire pit. As for the location, it's a few minutes away from plenty of breweries, bars, wedding venues, and other Texas hot spots.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 5 reviews
Reviewers Say: "My girls and I were looking for a quick weekend escape and happened upon this beautiful pink escape! Everything was perfect from the minute we arrived until the sad moment when we checked out. The house was beautiful, down to each pink detail and the pool and hot tub were clean and relaxing. Such a fun and beautiful find on the outskirts of Austin. We will definitely be back." —Erin M., Vrbo Reviewer (April 2022)
Villa Fugata
Location: Playa Flamingo, Cabo Velas, Guanacaste, Costa Rica
Sleeps: 4 (2 bedrooms, 3 beds, 2 baths)
Price Per Night: $397
The Space: While it only sleeps four guests, this villa is definitely nice enough to host the next season of Love Island. Ocean views, millennial pink decor, a private deck, a free maid service, and an infinity pool are just a few of the luxury perks. Give it a try for a romantic honeymoon, small family vacay, girls' trip, and the like — to be honest, with a place this pretty, you don't need an excuse to book.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 88 reviews
Reviewers Say: "Third stay at this property! After many trips to Guanacaste, I have not found a property that compares to Villa Frugata. The views and sunsets are amazing. Very private and quiet while still conveniently located close to all amenities. The villa is meticulously maintained and even more beautiful than the photos. Unparalleled staff - professional and efficient, never intrusive. Looking forward to many future stays!" —Clint K., Vrbo Reviewer (June 2022)
