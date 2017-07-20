The Summer Makeup Our Beauty Editors Are Obsessed With

To simply say that the Refinery29 beauty team tests "a lot of makeup" would be a gross understatement. It's (quite literally) our job to try the latest and greatest mascaras, lipsticks, and blushes — so you can bet our makeup routines change quite often.
That being said, there are still products that have risen above the pack — the ones we stash in the top drawers of our vanities or in our daily makeup bags. These are the formulas we go back to time and time again because we know they're going to deliver. As you might expect, our favorites change dramatically based on the season. Right now we're reaching for sheer foundations perfect for humid weather, waterproof formulations for when temps skyrocket, and soft highlighters reserved for bright sunlight.
Want to know what our beauty team will be using this summer? We've laid out the holy grail products that will see us through the hot, muggy, sunny months ahead. Check 'em out in the following slides.
