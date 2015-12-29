You traded your lightweight serum for a heavy moisturizer, installed a bedroom humidifier, and sweep on lip balm so frequently some people think it's your day job. But if you're still using the same makeup products as you were back in July, you're doing it wrong. Winter calls for a full beauty-routine overhaul — foundation and mascara included.
Ahead, find nine simple makeup swaps that will save your complexion when the mercury drops. Not only will all your holiday 'grams look better, but your skin (and eyes and lips) will thank you.
