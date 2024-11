What Your Swiftie Friend Actually Wants For The Holidays (According To Taylor Swift’s Biggest Fan)

I’m going to be honest with you: I very excitedly pitched this story — the ultimate gift guide for Swifties — to my editorfor my own selfish reasons. You see, as one of the biggest Taylor Swift fans ever , all I want to receive come the holiday season is a TS-related present , especially from my loved ones, knowing I’ve subjected them to much inane theory-busting, clowning, and Easter Egg deciphering. (I truly am that Charlie Day conspiracy wall meme .) There have been late-late nights (being an international fan is not for the weak), songs played on a loop over and over again (I never get tired!), and tour ticket anxiety. (I faced Ticketmaster in The Great War and survived.) I love sharing something I love so much with the people I love so much. I think they understand this, too, so I wanted to help them with their shopping — and you, too, if you also have a devoted Swiftie in your life.