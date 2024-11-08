What Your Swiftie Friend Actually Wants For The Holidays (According To Taylor Swift’s Biggest Fan)

This holiday season, we’ve found the gifts that feel great to get and even better to give. Shop Well-Received, our collection of editor-approved holiday gift guides, here.
I’m going to be honest with you: I very excitedly pitched this story — the ultimate gift guide for Swifties — to my editor for my own selfish reasons. You see, as one of the biggest Taylor Swift fans ever, all I want to receive come the holiday season is a TS-related present, especially from my loved ones, knowing I’ve subjected them to much inane theory-busting, clowning, and Easter Egg deciphering. (I truly am that Charlie Day conspiracy wall meme.) There have been late-late nights (being an international fan is not for the weak), songs played on a loop over and over again (I never get tired!), and tour ticket anxiety. (I faced Ticketmaster in The Great War and survived.) I love sharing something I love so much with the people I love so much. I think they understand this, too, so I wanted to help them with their shopping — and you, too, if you also have a devoted Swiftie in your life.
I’ve covered all the bases for all kinds of fans — from artsy crafty friendship bracelet connoisseurs to those obsessed with Swift’s personal style. There are small, stocking-sized, wallet-friendly buys and big-budget luxury treasures, as well as some fun ways to commemorate the Eras Tour. Read on to get inspired. As is customary in the Swiftie family, 1, 2, 3… Let’s go bitch!
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.