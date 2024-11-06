25 Artsy Gifts For The DIYers In Your Life

This holiday season, we’ve found the gifts that feel great to get and even better to give. Shop Well-Received, our collection of editor-approved holiday gift guides, here.
Shopping for the avid DIYers in your life? You’re in the right place. Whether your loved one’s mad about pottery, knits around anything that sits still long enough, or hasn’t been able to stop making friendship bracelets post-Eras Tour, they’ll be thrilled to unwrap one of these arts and crafts gifts.
Take it from me: I’m that crafty friend who declares, “I can make that,” about 50 times when shopping. So, I’ve pulled together 25 gifts for DIYers guaranteed to make you very popular this holiday season. For the beginners and craft-curious, there are handy all-in-one kits; for the veterans on a first-name basis at their local art store, there’s fancy-schmancy crafting tech. Plus, handy-dandy storage solutions (a vital part of the crafting process that gets overlooked, in my opinion). Read on to get inspired this holiday season.
