Will Washing Your Face With Shampoo Get Rid Of Fungal Acne?

We all have malassezia present on our skin, but not everyone develops fungal acne. So what’s the trigger? "Fungal acne is most commonly triggered by using heavy occlusive moisturizers and sunscreens, the combination of tight clothes and sweat (think exercising in Lycra), and humid weather," explained Dr. Sommerlad. If you’re guilty of lounging around in your athleisure after a sweaty HIIT session, here’s yet another reason to whip it off and shower sharpish. "When you have that tight barrier over sweaty skin, the malassezia can go from being harmless to triggering folliculitis," explained Dr. Sommerlad, noting that a suppressed immune system, steroid and antibiotic use, and immune conditions can also cause it. Fungal acne usually appears in very large numbers and congregates on the aforementioned back and chest but can also crop up on the neck, jawline, and backs of arms – anywhere you might get that kind of tight pressure or sweating.