R29 Editors Share Their Free People Winter Wish List

If you're feeling a frost in the air, you're not alone — winter is here. (Technically, the first day of the season is December 21, but iPhone weather apps and our permanent hat-hair say otherwise.) While the change from fall to winter may seem subtle, a few key wardrobe changes are a must to survive the coldest months of the year — and in style. The good news is the limit does not exist as far as cozy accessories are concerned, and sweaters are only getting softer, thicker, and generally more sweater-y. Then there's the added joy of the holiday season, where all things festive and glittery truly get to shine. If your wardrobe currently falls short of such seasonal joys, you can upgrade your wardrobe seamlessly at one reader-fave destination: Free People.
Regular readers will likely have spotted R29 editors putting myriad FP pieces to the test, and trust us: The brand rarely misses. This winter, Free People's fashion forecast predicts plenty of plush essentials like cashmere knits, sweater dresses, oversized scarves (and one particularly diaphanous hair accessory) have something for everyone. Elsewhere, recent trends like sherpa pullovers and sporty balaclavas show no signs of slowing down.
In the spirit of sharing, we've revealed some of the winter Free People pieces we're hoping to see under the tree (and maybe even buying for some lucky loved ones on our list). So go ahead, gift yourself this year — and do so freely, might we add.
"I moved across the country from Southern California to New York for one reason and one reason only: To wear fuzzy earmuffs all winter long. This aptly named accessory does, in fact, have me absolutely smitten over its fluffy fur and oversized silhouette (that’s perfect for my oversized head)." — Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"I absolutely love a sweater dress in the winter, but prefer more streamlined and bodycon styles to chunky, oversized ones. This style is so sleek and pretty in my opinion and would look even more cozy with a long coat, pair of thick tights, and knee-high boots." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
“The fall and winter seasons are when corduroy pants can really shine in your wardrobe. I love that this option from Free People is low-rise, slightly barrel-shaped, and can be easily dressed up or down for the holidays. I’d style these with a black loafer and oversized blazer for a holiday party, but would also wear them with sneakers and a puffer jacket for a quick coffee run.” — Kate Spencer, Sr. Affiliate Partnerships Manager
“I own this sweater and trust me when I tell you it’s gorgeous and luxe and makes you feel like you’re wearing a cloud. The silhouette is just oversized enough, the sleeves are beautifully billowy, and the nice open v-neck is perfect to pair with a statement necklace.” — Kate Spencer, Sr. Affiliate Partnerships Manager
"I'll admit, the vibrant emerald hue of this Free People cardigan got me hook, line, and sinker. (It also comes in a rainbow of equally covetable colorways.) I've been slowly building up my cashmere collection and have yet to find the perfect cardigan that is elevated but not too prim. I have a feeling this slightly oversized version will be perfect; I can see it paired with everything from silk midi skirts and boots to denim and sneakers — and maybe if I'm feeling adventurous, I'll take inspo from this model's look and don a sheer lace slip underneath for upcoming holiday parties." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"Tumblrcore fashion is very much back, as is my fondness for wearing over-the-knee socks with boots. These beige socks come in a cozy-looking ribbed texture and are super versatile: you can wear them stretched up high or scrunch them down for a slouchy leg-warmer look." — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
"No one can stop my love for plaid scarves. While the Falling For You Brushed Scarf in candy apple isn't my usual red, green, and black tartan style, it still fits the bill. It's hard to pick one, though, since all the various color pairings are so lush and soft-looking. I'm still contemplating between the ballet, organic lemon, and candy apple. Maybe I'll get them all? Who really knows? I'm just thrilled it's winter again, and I can bundle myself up in cozy oversized scarves." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"When I came across this hooded scarf, I instantly fell in love with it. It’s basically a balaclava, which I’ve never actually owned before, but TikTok is influencing me to invest in one. The red option is also so pretty and the perfect way to add a trendy and festive color into my winter wardrobe (or into my friends’ wardrobes)." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"I so dearly wish I had this dreamy claw clip for my wedding. I'm obsessed with airy white applique detail and currently have it in my cart, as I daydream about styling it with holiday dresses and sweaters with skirts paired with leg warmers and ballet flats. While I'm very particular about only wearing neutral or light pastel hair accessories, the hair piece is also available in a stunning scarlet red for those looking for a festive pop of color." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"I love a good holiday party, but there are only so many times I can re-wear the same sequinned dress. This lace-and-velvet number has the one thing I’m looking for in a winter dress (read: long sleeves) and taps into the adorable bow trend without looking like a Little Bow Peep costume." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"I can’t get enough of faux-fur-trimmed coats, and I refuse to apologize for it. This one hits a particular sweet spot for me, providing the laid-back hippie aesthetic I crave and concealing the fact that I’m actually very high-strung and no fun at parties. I’d pair it with a black slip dress, black tights, some ankle booties, and my go-to accessory, a pervasive sense of anxiety and dread." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"I actually have plenty of house shoes, but this pair caught my eye for a few reasons: My more durable ones that can withstand running out to get the mail are not this fluffy and luxurious. My softer, fuzzier ones, in contrast, don’t have a supportive sole and can cause my knees and back to hurt after standing for long periods of time. Enter this Goldilocks of a shoe, which has all the fluff and support." — Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor
"Not to be dramatic, but I have only managed to survive a particularly harsh winter thus far thanks to this half-zip pullover. The fleece material warms me up like no other piece of clothing I own: it heats my body up instantly, thanks to the fluffy and lightweight fleece material. Multiple friends have told me how cute the bright pink and red combo looks on me, and I love zipping it all the way up to keep my neck warm, without having to wear a scarf. I throw this on whenever I’m freezing, and know that I’m immediately good to go." — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
"I have recently discovered the comfort of a loungey romper, and this one seems particularly perfect for fulfilling my dream of a wearable blanket that won’t drag or be too bulky." — Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor
"Balaclavas aren’t just for snow sports! I was gifted this balaclava by my best friend, and I swear by it for winter in the city. New York winters are brutal for a native Texan, especially all the brisk wind that’s amplified by buildings; wearing a balaclava helps protect my face and keeps it warm and snuggly. I like how this one has adjustable drawstrings so I can choose how much face protection I want depending on the severity of the weather." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"My roommate just got into the NYC Half Marathon, which means I will be (grudgingly) joining her in winter training runs and need some solid base layers to get me through running in NYC winter weather. This is a great base layer because it has neck protection, and I can zip/unzip the neck based on my needs. I also feel like an all-white winter fit is just the way to go; what better way to motivate than have cute running outfits?" — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"I have been longing to get one of Haptic Lab’s city quilts for forever, and this FP exclusive might be the perfect reason to grab one. I lived in Philly for five years and the city will always have a piece of my heart. If you’re not lucky enough to know the magic of the City of Brotherly (and sisterly!) Love, you can also get it for London, Austin, and Paris." — Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor
"I wear turtlenecks all winter long. Seriously, I probably have one for every day of the week and just rotate them around once the temperature drops below 45°. That being said, I think this cut-out top is the perfect way to keep me warm while also less monotonous with my outfits." — Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
