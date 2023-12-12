R29 Editors Share Their Free People Winter Wish Lists

Regular readers will likely have spotted R29 editors putting a myriad of Free People pieces to the test, and trust us: the brand rarely misses. This winter, Free People's fashion forecast predicts comfort that doesn't scrimp on style. So, ultra fine cashmere knits, oversized blanket scarves, sherpa fleeces, faux fur lined coats and sporty balaclavas. Even their hair accessories are softer and squishier; think diaphanous clips that resemble clouds of cotton candy in your hair. Delightful!
Not ones to gate keep our faves, we've rounded up all the cold weather-ready, cosy season pieces that we're wishing to cuddle up in. Hopefully one or two will end up under our own Christmas trees (if our not so subtle hints have landed, that is), but if not; you best believe we'll be scooping them up in the Boxing Day and New Year sales.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.
"I moved across the country from Southern California to New York for one reason and one reason only: To wear fuzzy earmuffs all winter long. This aptly named accessory does, in fact, have me absolutely smitten over its fluffy fur and oversized silhouette (that’s perfect for my oversized head)." — Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"The quality of this jacket makes it well worth the money. It feels heavy and durable, and all the extra little details take it to the next level: especially the extra soft plaid lining that almost feels like a flannel, the corduroy collar and two-way zip. I just know that it will make up for its price based on how much wear I'll get out of it — not only over winter and into spring, but looking forward to festival season for an old school Alexa Chung inspired look." — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
"I absolutely love a knit dress in the winter, but prefer more streamlined and bodycon styles to chunky, oversized ones. This style is so sleek and pretty in my opinion and would look even more cosy with a long coat, pair of thick tights and knee-high boots." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"No one can stop my love for plaid scarves. While the Falling For You Brushed Scarf in candy apple isn't my usual red, green, and black tartan style, it still fits the bill. It's hard to pick one, though, since all the various colour pairings are so lush and soft-looking. I'm still contemplating between candy apple and the ballet and organic lemon colour ways. Maybe I'll get them all? Who really knows? I'm just thrilled it's winter again, and I can bundle myself up in extra cosy, extra oversized, basically-almost-a-blanket kind of scarves." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
“The winter season is when corduroy trousers can really shine in your wardrobe. I love that this option from Free People is low-rise, slightly barrel-shaped and can be easily dressed up or down for the holidays. I’d style these with a black loafer and oversized blazer for a holiday party, but would also wear them with sneakers and a puffer jacket for a quick coffee run.” — Kate Spencer, Sr. Affiliate Partnerships Manager
“I actually already own this jumper and trust me when I tell you it’s gorgeous and luxe and makes you feel like you’re wearing a cloud. The silhouette is just oversized enough, the sleeves are beautifully billowy, and the nice open v-neck is perfect to pair with a statement necklace. So well worth shelling out on, I think; especially since it's practically the only knit I wear all winter long.” — Kate Spencer, Sr. Affiliate Partnerships Manager
"I so dearly wish I had this dreamy claw clip for my wedding. I'm obsessed with airy white applique detail and currently have it in my cart, as I daydream about styling it with holiday dresses and sweaters with skirts paired with leg warmers and ballet flats. While I'm very particular about only wearing neutral or light pastel hair accessories, the hair piece is also available in a stunning scarlet red for those looking for a festive pop of colour. The best part? It makes it look like you made lots of effort when really, all you did was swap out your usual, basic claw clip for this one. Genius!" — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"I'll admit, the vibrant emerald hue of this Free People cardigan got me hook, line, and sinker. (It also comes in a rainbow of equally covetable colour ways, if you're curious.) I've been slowly building up my cashmere collection and have yet to find the perfect cardigan that is elevated but not too prim. I have a feeling this slightly oversized version will be perfect; I can see it paired with everything from silk midi skirts and boots to denim and trainers — and maybe if I'm feeling adventurous, I'll take inspo from this model's look and don a sheer lace slip underneath for upcoming holiday parties." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"Tumblrcore fashion is very much back, as is my fondness for wearing over-the-knee socks with boots. These beige socks come in a cosy-looking ribbed texture and are super versatile: you can wear them stretched up high or scrunch them down for a slouchy leg-warmer look." — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
"When I came across this hooded scarf, I instantly fell in love with it. It’s basically a balaclava, which I’ve never actually owned before, but TikTok is influencing me to invest in one. The red option is also so pretty and the perfect way to add a trendy and festive pop of colour into my winter wardrobe." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"I love a good festive party, but there are only so many times I can re-wear the same sequinned dress. This lace-and-velvet number has the one thing I’m looking for in a winter dress (read: long sleeves) and taps into the adorable bow trend without looking like a Little Bow Peep costume." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"I actually have plenty of house shoes, but this pair caught my eye for a few reasons: My more durable ones that can withstand running out to grab the bins are not this fluffy and luxurious. Whereas my softer, fuzzier ones, in contrast, don’t have a supportive sole and can cause my knees and back to hurt after standing for long periods of time. So this pair is basically the Goldilocks of the slipper world for me; it has all the fluff and support in one." — Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor
"I can’t get enough of faux-fur-trimmed coats and I refuse to apologise for it. This one hits a particular sweet spot for me, providing the laid-back hippie aesthetic I crave and concealing the fact that I’m actually very high-strung and no fun at parties. I’d pair it with a black slip dress, black tights, some ankle boots and my go-to accessory; a pervasive sense of anxiety and dread." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"Not to sound like a grandma, but I hate going out-out for New Year's Eve. I don't want to shell out a small fortune just to venture out into the cold and dark, get deafened by a bad Calvin Harris remix, drunk on lukewarm Prosecco and inevitably get off with someone I shouldn't, just because it's turned 12. Instead, you'll find me at a house party, by the cheeseboard; with a large glass of wine, plenty of card games and probably the host's cat to hand. And I'll be wearing this gorgeous slip dress. When styled like this over a pair of jeans and pointy boots, it's equally glam and comfortable — especially with a fine knit underneath for warmth." — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
"Not to be dramatic, but I have only managed to survive a particularly harsh winter thus far thanks to this half-zip pullover. The fleece material warms me up like no other piece of clothing I own: it heats my body up instantly, thanks to the fluffy and lightweight fleece material. Multiple friends have told me how cute the bright pink and red combo looks on me, and I love zipping it all the way up to keep my neck warm, without having to wear a scarf. I throw this on whenever I’m freezing, and know that I’m immediately good to go." — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
"Long live the ballet flat, I say! Especially when they're dunked up with cool studded embellishments and statement buckles, like this one." — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
"I have recently discovered the comfort of a lounge romper and this one seems particularly perfect for fulfilling my dream of a wearable blanket that won’t drag or be too bulky." — Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor
"Balaclavas aren’t just for snow sports! I was gifted this balaclava by my best friend and I swear by it for winter in the city. New York winters are brutal for a native Texan, especially all the brisk wind that’s amplified by buildings; wearing a balaclava helps protect my face and keeps it warm and snuggly. I like how this one has adjustable drawstrings so I can choose how much face protection I want depending on the severity of the weather." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"My roommate just got into the NYC Half Marathon, which means I will be (begrudgingly) joining her in winter training runs and need some solid base layers to get me through running in NYC winter weather. This is a great base layer because it has neck protection and I can zip/unzip the neck based on my needs. I also feel like an all-white winter fit is just the way to go; what better way to motivate than have stylish running outfits?" — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"She's an icon, she's a legend and she is the moment... And she makes me feel so much cooler when carrying her." — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer