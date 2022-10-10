17 Free People Gems Our Editors Are Scooping Up

"I love a two-piece set for a couple of reasons: It’s an instant outfit and one that requires virtually no planning on my part, at that. In lieu of matchy-matchy everything, this FP Beach set is making it easy to try some on-trend colorblocking this fall. Plus, the boxy knit sweater tee and matching joggers are perfect for transitional dressing and can be worn together or with existing pieces in my closet. I had trouble picking a favorite from the four colorways, but something is pulling me toward the dreamy oat milk hue (which this set also comes in) that screams California chic." —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer, Affiliate