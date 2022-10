17 Free People Gems Our Editors Are Scooping Up

For a long time, Free People has been synonymous with boho-chic wares. If you ever needed a flowy maxi dress or a cowboy-inspired fringe vest, FP had the goods to unleash your inner bohemian. But over the past few years, the fashion retailer has also proven to be a destination that fits all kinds of lifestyles. For creatures of comfort, there's the in-house loungewear and undies line Intimately . For the sporty folks, you can never go wrong with the activewear from FP Movement . And for those who are always in a paradise state of mind, FP Beach is a way to look like you're on permanent vacay. With endless style options now available, Free People has become an all-in-one shopper's hub — and we here on the Shopping team are obviously all about it.