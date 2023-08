If you're a body-care stan (like we are), then I'm sure you've heard of the scrub king brand himself, Frank Body . Best known for its coffee scrub-in-a-bag Frank Body is honest, clean, and likely popping up on a FYP near you. While I loved its popular coffee scrub, the messy aftermath was a major turn-off. That's why when I heard that the brand's new chemical exfoliator/scrub hybrid in tub packaging had gone viral on TikTok , I simply had to put it to the test — along with some other goodies like a cherry lip scrub and an AHA body lotion . Spoiler alert: I loved them all, and I not only know why the Glycolic Body Scrub has TikTok fame, but I also understand why it's currently on pre-orders only (no worries, you can still add to cart, it'll just be two weeks longer to ship). I suggest you keep on reading to see exactly why I think this scrub is well worth the wait — before it all sells out again.