A two-in-one, exfoliation, and body lotion? Yes, please! Frank Body's Smoothing AHA Body Lotion is exactly that, with its chemical exfoliation thanks to lactic and glycolic acids and smoothing hydration from mango seed butter and macadamia seed oil. Unlike body scrubs, I am not a big lotion girly. My ideal lotion is one where it's absorbed quickly (hate when lotion just sits on my skin), a little goes a long way, and its scent gets me smelling and feeling good— this Frank Body one was perfect on all counts. The consistency is thick enough that you don't need too much to cover your legs, but lightweight enough that it's easy to spread and easily absorbed into the skin. This lotion is unlike any other one I have since it's filled with AHAs as well as hydrating oils. My body felt so soft like I'm giving it the same treatment as my face, with products that don't just smell nice, they're also high-quality.