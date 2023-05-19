"It’s the year of the moss, olive, light green… or it is for me. Lately, I’ve been channeling gardeners, hikers, and camo chic, and these Frame stoned moss super high cut-offs fit the bill. I’m getting a little tired of my basic blues, gray, and black jean washes, and was compelled by this soft green denim to change up my wardrobe. They’re a wash you don’t see often when cut-off shopping (at least not in my corner of the internet or in Brooklyn vintage shops). This particular style pairs well with most of my tops and is buttery soft and forgiving without looking lazy. And the finished raw hem doesn’t give “I made these myself” in a good way (we’ve all been there). I dressed it down with a casual outfit but I can see myself styling it with a black tank and an oversized leather jacket or boots for an evening out. It still follows the millennial fit for my young millennial lifestyle without looking dated— I see this being a classic piece for my summer rotation." — Clare Palo, Senior Strategist, Audience Development