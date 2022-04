Like it or not, music festivals are back. While the pandemic forced many live music events to hit pause in 2020 and the following year saw a timid trickle of performances cropping up at unpredictable times, 2022 marks the decisive return of festival season — and with it, the resurgence of the deliciously polarizing topic of festival fashion . (If, for you, the notion conjures up dated vignettes of half-baked hippie attire; worry not — we’re here to give you much more nuanced style insight on how to dress for whatever weekend-long performance you’ll be attending in the coming months.)