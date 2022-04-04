Like it or not, music festivals are back. While the pandemic forced many live music events to hit pause in 2020 and the following year saw a timid trickle of performances cropping up at unpredictable times, 2022 marks the decisive return of festival season — and with it, the resurgence of the deliciously polarizing topic of festival fashion. (If, for you, the notion conjures up dated vignettes of half-baked hippie attire; worry not — we’re here to give you much more nuanced style insight on how to dress for whatever weekend-long performance you’ll be attending in the coming months.)
To get you inspired for a summer and fall season jam-packed with melodious long weekends, we’ve put together a short list of some of the festivals that are topping the “trending” list between now and September — and, of course, we’ve already picked out an outfit for every one. From a high-low look to rock at Coachella to a Scandi-cool frock fit for a European import like Primavera Sound, there’s a ’fit ahead for every performance on your dance card.
