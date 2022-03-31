With music festivals returning in a big way this season after back-to-back years of uncertainty, cancellations, and Covid-19 restrictions, concert-goers everywhere are rejoicing. The country’s most stylish music acolytes are dusting off their fringe tops and flower crowns for performances by Billie Eilish and Harry Styles (Coachella), Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett (Stagecoach), and plenty more. The tunes promise to be major — and the ‘fits even more so.
Whether or not you’ll actually be attending one of these outdoor, sun-soaked music extravaganzas yourself, the urge to channel that groovy springtime sartorial spirit is something many can relate to after ample at-home sofa time in 2020 and 2021. We're extracting our 2022 energy from the festive part of festivals, even if we’re not entirely ready to jump back into a giant crowd. Luckily, Coachella-ready attire makes for a fun addition to any spring wardrobe (think vibrant-hued unitards, eye-catching body jewelry, and of course, cute fanny packs) no matter what you’ve got on your social calendar over the coming months. Ahead we’ve rounded up the functional, the cool, and the downright bold accessories and outfit ideas that work for the desert and beyond, designed to bring out the party person within.
