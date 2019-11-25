The Ultimate Fashion Lover’s Luxury Gift Guide

Moms, dads, best friends, significant others — if they’re getting a gift this year, we’ve probably written a guide to help you shop for them. Rarely, though, do we get the chance to round up all the gifts that we on the other side of the screen want to find under our respective holiday foliage. But that’s all about to change, because for today’s gift guide, we’re listing off all the luxury gifts that we’re wishing for.
We know what you’re thinking: Why on Earth would anyone, besides maybe our own loved ones, care about what we want to receive this year? Well, after sorting through every possible gift on the market, you can assume that if we still want to receive all the items ahead, they’re probably pretty damn good. In fact, in our humble opinion, it might be our best gift guide yet. So whether you need help finding a gift for someone else or just can’t decide what to ask for yourself, let our top picks be your guide. From Gucci’s lug-soled loafers to Zara’s very Katie Holmes knit sweater set, all the luxurious gifts on this fashion editor’s wishlist are waiting for you in the slideshow ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.