Today, however, we’re on a mission to bridge the gap between the fantasy of the runways and the realities of business casual dress . We looked to the Fall ’19 collection of some of our favorite designers — Gucci, Prada, and Loewe among them — for some office-ready looks , and found plenty of inspiration. The shopping picks we’ve rounded up are cool and trend-forward enough to scratch that fashion itch — without attracting any unwanted attention from HR.