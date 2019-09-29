If you’re a lover of fashion, you may follow the seasonal runway cycles with a little bit of longing. Most of us office-bound working stiffs are relegated to lifestyles that don’t permit semi-sheer bodystockings or thigh-high-slit slip skirts for daily wear, and while we can add these pieces to our Pinterest boards until the cows come home, our working environments dictate a more restrained approach to dressing.
Today, however, we’re on a mission to bridge the gap between the fantasy of the runways and the realities of business casual dress. We looked to the Fall ’19 collection of some of our favorite designers — Gucci, Prada, and Loewe among them — for some office-ready looks, and found plenty of inspiration. The shopping picks we’ve rounded up are cool and trend-forward enough to scratch that fashion itch — without attracting any unwanted attention from HR.
