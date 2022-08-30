These Are The 7 Shoes You Need This Fall

Closed-toe season is upon us — which means that we’re soon due to tap into some of the top trends for fall. While our upper bodies will likely get swathed in layerable knits, denim, and leather, how shall we dress our feet below? Rest assured, we have a few ideas. Now, some of these shoe “trends” are admittedly evergreen: Everyday sneakers and booties, for example, are proven classics. Then there are the likes of squishy clogs or Mary-Jane flats, which are residual summer shoes that ease the transition into fall when worn with a sock and a trouser. We’ve also got occasion-specific footwear, like the disco-esque platform heel, which takes the beloved strappy shoe and elongates its soles to sky-high levels.
Ahead, peep the seven types of shoes we’re placing our bets on for fall. No matter if you’re a raging party hound or a neighborhood troll who needs a slip-on for errands, there’s a fall shoe with your name on it that is sure to help you step into the new season with pizzazz.
Platform Heels
And the category is...Studio 54. These disco-inspired platforms sure cause a fashion statement — just as long as you don't trip in them! And for the chillier days ahead, put on a pair of fishnet or sheer socks before shimmying your way out the door.
Mary-Janes
It's safe to assume that the Mary-Jane trend is a natural evolution of the ballet flat — which we all know has since proven to be a versatile (if not classic) silhouette. Add a strap here and a chunkier sole there, and suddenly, you've got yourself a fresh (but still timeless) skim-worthy shoe.
Low-Calf Boots
These are similar to the beloved Chelsea boot but rather than coming up short at ankle-length, these rise to the occasion of the calf. A tad more substantial and attention-worthy, these boots are best shown off with generously cropped pants or a midi skirt.
Lifestyle Sneakers
And Harry Styles fans in the house? For those who are curious as to what he's wearing on his feet every night during his Madison Square Garden residency, it's all Adidas all the time. Therefore, I simply can't exclude the "everyday" sneaker in this story. These kicks are purely for fashion — don't even think about doing anything athletic in them.
Sky-High Boots
In case you haven't picked up on this yet, thigh-high boots will forever be in any "fall shoe" roundup...but for good reason! They make any outfit seasonally appropriate, especially if you refuse to stow away your mini skirts and shorts until basically the holidays.
Lugsole Loafers
A steadfast shoe trend from last year is the lugsole loafer, which continues to stomp its way into people's hearts and their wardrobes. Don't forget to add a pair to your footwear rotation this season.
Comfy Clogs
Sure, we all love our sleek, wooden-soled clogs — but this year, we've seen a real uptick in the fugly mule movement. You know when you see them because they spawn from the almighty Croc — they're squishy, lightweight, and unabashedly hideous. Somehow, though, the urge to slip them on remains strong.
