These Are The 7 Shoes You Need This Fall

Closed-toe season is upon us — which means that we’re soon due to tap into some of the top trends for fall . While our upper bodies will likely get swathed in layerable knits, denim, and leather, how shall we dress our feet below? Rest assured, we have a few ideas. Now, some of these shoe “trends” are admittedly evergreen: Everyday sneakers and booties , for example, are proven classics. Then there are the likes of squishy clogs or Mary-Jane flats , which are residual summer shoes that ease the transition into fall when worn with a sock and a trouser. We’ve also got occasion-specific footwear, like the disco-esque platform heel , which takes the beloved strappy shoe and elongates its soles to sky-high levels.