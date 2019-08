If you’re a style enthusiast like us, you’re probably familiar with the historical struggle between the “ins” and the “outs.” The glossy fashion magazines of our youth pitted products against each other; declaring Trend A tired, while exalting Trend B as the must-have epitome of nowness. However, in 2019, the only thing that’s “out” is that binary opposition between old and new. We don’t want to rule out certain styles just because they’ve been around the block once or twice — these tried-and-true pieces can still bring us plenty of sartorial fulfillment and often become classics in their own right . We still want to know what’s coming around the bend — it is fashion, after all. But, in our world, there’s plenty of room for both the past and the present, too.