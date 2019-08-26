If you’re a style enthusiast like us, you’re probably familiar with the historical struggle between the “ins” and the “outs.” The glossy fashion magazines of our youth pitted products against each other; declaring Trend A tired, while exalting Trend B as the must-have epitome of nowness. However, in 2019, the only thing that’s “out” is that binary opposition between old and new. We don’t want to rule out certain styles just because they’ve been around the block once or twice — these tried-and-true pieces can still bring us plenty of sartorial fulfillment and often become classics in their own right. We still want to know what’s coming around the bend — it is fashion, after all. But, in our world, there’s plenty of room for both the past and the present, too.
Instead of casting one product, trend, or moment by the wayside in favor of a shiny new one, we’re using our soothsaying powers to divine a fluid forecast. We started by reading our tea leaves (aka R29’s shopping data from the fall of 2018) to divine last year's best-sellers. Then, we consulted a constellation of retailers (Net-A-Porter, Need Supply, Anthropologie, and Zappos) to interpret the “star” products that currently rule the skies — or, at least, their customers' carts. Finally, we looked into our crystal ball to forecast the pieces that will be white-hot later on in the season.
All of these shoppable trends are divided into “houses” (i.e., the different areas of your
life wardrobe). Ahead, step right up to consult the well-informed and all-inclusive R29 fashion oracle.
