Things that I have happily eaten myself and served to satisfied guests (compliments always ensuing) inside these bowls: oatmeal, cereal, scrambled eggs, breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches with sides of chips, soups, stews, endless amounts of pasta, Easy Mac, Thanksgiving leftovers, grain bowls, salads, roasted veggies with chicken, heaps of ketchup-drenched nuggets, popcorn, pie with ice cream, cake with ice cream — the list goes on. These bowls seamlessly transition from fancy tablescapes and elevated Italian fare to informal couch sessions with Flamin' Hot Cheetos. They're delicate in appearance yet substantial in practice; surviving countless dishwasher cycles and careless handling without any chips to show for it.