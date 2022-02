I'm not the only enthusiast of Fable's Pasta Bowls . With, customer consensus is that these thoughtfully crafted dishes are both beautiful and functional. One fan, Nikki, wrote: " Pasta Bowls are excellent. They are durable, beautiful, and work perfectly for both formal and casual dining." Another named Jessica chimed in: "These bowls are an incredible shape. You can use them for everything. So beautiful. Each one is slightly different which makes them so unique." Reviewer Lindsay T. observed that the bowl "Makes every meal look gourmet,” adding that "anything served in them immediately looks elevated." Kristy R. joined the compliment chorus, singing: "These are my favorite. I use them for everything and they make me happy every time I reach for them."Yes, £49.68 for a set of four dishes is more than your average IKEA bundle. But, when you factor in Fable's ethical production methods and sustainable craftsmanship along with the bowls' unique aesthetic and multi-meal functionality, I'd argue that it's an investment worth making (for those in the market to make it). Now, excuse me while I sit on the couch, watch the season finale of Yellowjackets, and eat meatballs out of the perfectly shaped bowl in question.