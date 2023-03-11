Found: The Hottest Hotel Deals From Expedia’s Sale

If there is one thing you need to know about the Refinery29 Most Wanted team, it's how much we love a good sale. We're constantly scouring every corner of the internet for the best deals on all things shopping — and yes, that very much includes travel. But with wanderlust at an all-time high, prices for flights are eye-wateringly expensive. Fortunately, you can score some big savings on your next vacation at Expedia's spring sale.
The online travel operator has traditionally been known for its markdowns on flights and car rentals, but it's quickly becoming our top pick for hotel and vacation package deals, too. The site is offering a discount of 25% or more on select hotels and vacation packages (flight plus hotels) this spring. All you need to do is sign up for a free Expedia Rewards membership and book before April 2.
There is a whole lot of inventory to wade through, so we have done the legwork for you and rounded up 10 of the best hotel deals, ahead. We've also included some useful information on the Expedia membership and how it works. Do note that in order to access these deals, you will need to travel before May 31. A perfect time for a spring break getaway, if you ask us.
Best All-Inclusive Hotel Deals In Cancun
Grab this amazing discount while it lasts: This gorgeous all-inclusive resort on the beach, with two outdoor pools and 10 restaurants, is offering room rates at half-price for some dates we checked in April. Nightly rates include all food and beverage.
For a Cancun spring getaway that feels truly grown-up, you can't go wrong with this luxurious adults-only resort. It boasts fluffy white sands and a rooftop terrace, and all suites come with either ocean-view balconies or a terrace with a hot hub.
Best All-Inclusive Hotel Deals In Punta Cana
This palatial all-inclusive resort is the ideal place to indulge in some spa and sun. With four tennis courts, three outdoor pools, a waterslide, and a golf course, you won't be running out of options for things to do.
We can't think of a dreamier place to let your hair down than the pristine Bavaro and Macao beaches, which are a stone's throw away from this resort. Another major highlight? There is a Jacuzzi inside every suite.
Best Hotel Deals In Hawaii
Expedia guests love returning to this hotel, and it's not just for the generous ocean views and the incredible snorkeling and sailing in the area: Everyone has been giving a thumbs-up for the exceptionally attentive service, too.
This gem of a resort is located in one of the most exclusive parts of Honolulu and carries a White Lotus season 1 vibe. It's welcomed a star-studded list of Hollywood legends over the five decades it's been in operation, including Frank Sinatra and John Wayne.
Best Hotel Deals In Puerto Rico
This beach resort boasts a luscious garden and super-spacious rooms and villas. For a bit of adventure, head to the nearby Carabalí Rainforest Park to spot some wildlife or go horseback riding.
With a location right on the doorstep of pristine Isla Verde Beach and within a 10-minute drive from the San Juan airport, soaking up the sun has never been more convenient.
What Is Expedia Rewards?
Expedia Rewards is a membership program that allows you to earn points when you book through the Expedia website and get special access to Member's Prices, a special deal category that contains discounts of 10% on more for hotels and flights. Hot tip: You can earn double the points using the Expedia app.
Is An Expedia Membership Free?
Yes, you can sign up for free to gain access to Member's Prices, but with more points on your belt, you will be able to unlock more special pricing. You can be upgraded from Basic to Silver status by making 10 bookings in a calendar year or Gold status by making 25 bookings in a year.
