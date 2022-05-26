This Sex Toy Site Is Basically Giving Vibrators Away For Free This Weekend

Sex toys are great, but you know what's even better? Sex toys you bought on sale. As in, basically free. Lucky for you, that's exactly what's going on now over at Ella Paradis, aka the internet's leading sex toy superstore. During Memorial Day weekend, you can score up to 85% off bestsellers from all the steamiest brands in the pleasure space: LELO, Womanizer, We-Vibe, among many others. (You can also save big on Ella Paradis's in-house brand Better Love.) All you need to do to get in on the sale fun is pop in the promo code SPARKLE at checkout.
Since Ella Paradis is a vast, overwhelming place with vibrators, dildos, and novelties galore to excite and delight, we've done a first pass to get you started. Ahead, scope out the best sale stuff that you definitely won't want to miss this weekend.
Once you get past the reductive name, it turns out the Premium 2 is actually a pretty wonderful device for delivering powerful clitoral 'gasms. It's fueled by Womanizer's Pleasure Air Technology, which creates the sensation of simultaneous suction and massage right where you want it.
Will you accept this rose — vibrator, that is? Create your own fantasy suite vibes with this petal-soft suction stimulator, which mimics the feeling of (really good) oral.
This waterproof vibrator that uses suction technology is one of Ella Paradis's bestsellers, and it's significantly price-slashed for MDW.
Enjoy partner play with this hands-free vibrator that features myriad modes and Bluetooth functionality. This allows you to take the reins from across the room or across the country.
Ah, the classic rabbit — a classic for a reason. LELO's über-luxe Ina 3 packs 30% more power than its previous iteration, and it's fully waterproof for bath-time fun. Plus, the candy-colored pastel hues don't hurt either.
Itty-bitty bullet vibes are proof that size doesn't matter. While the length of this vibrator clocks in at under 4 inches, it is surprisingly powerful (but still discreet enough to not disturb a roommate).
Another longtime favorite is Je Joue's Mimi Soft, a palm-size, choose-your-own-adventure vibrator that invites you to explore what feels good. You can even use this to engage in some nipple play — there are truly no rules.
