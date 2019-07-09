Whether it's with a luxe beauty splurge or pleasure-related, we're all for investing in something that will last us a long time — and make us feel pretty freakin' amazing in the process. (Things that fall into this category: Moisturizers. Expensive wine. Sex toys.) That said, quality and affordability are by no means mutually exclusive — this something that Better Love is taking to heart.
As the name alludes to, Better Love is a new brand of premium, yet accessibly-priced sex toys made to bring — you guessed it — a more robust, hotter love life to the masses. Available exclusively on retailer Ella Paradis, the debut lineup include 26 products ranging from bullet, vibrators, dildos, anal plugs, and personal massagers all designed with a sleek, simple aesthetic in mind. (According to the brand, more items are in the works to be launched later this year.)
Advertisement
As one of the most, ahem, prolific online retailers in the sexual pleasure space, Ella Paradis' industry know-how not only allowed them to work closely with sex experts during every step of Better Love's development process, but as an in-house brand, they were totally in charge of setting prices that were affordable. (Think Amazon Basics, but for sex toys.) The Lily, Better Love's answer to the rabbit vibrator, clocks in at under $50, and an entry-level G-spot massager is $24. Below, shop a few items to familiarize yourself with the brand.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
shop 6 products
Advertisement