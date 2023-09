Everything That Changed About My Skin When I Froze My Eggs

Not to brag, but I’ve been very lucky with my skin for most of my life. I’ve never really had an issue with acne save for a few zits here or there, despite a family history of acne. I convinced myself that I would experience the acne I didn’t have as a kid once a heavy dose of hormones had been introduced into my system. But for the nine days of hormone injections, my skin looked… great. Bright and glowy. During the injections, I met with makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes to try out the new Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation , and when she told me that my skin looked amazing, I couldn’t help but say, “Thanks! It’s the hormones.” It was true: Everything I usually did to maintain a great glow, I either had to stop doing, such as using retinol) or doing my makeup, as I was far too tired.