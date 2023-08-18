Four beauty editors walk into a bar...just kidding! But recently, four Refinery29 beauty editors did have the chance to sample Glossier's latest and greatest: The Stretch Fluid Foundation, which launches in late August (and early September at Sephora).
The foundation is one of three products the brand is launching as it builds off the success of its bestselling Stretch Concealer and expands into the complexion category. There's also the Stretch Balm Concealer (a dewier version of its predecessor) and a proprietary Stretch Face Brush to apply all your favorite products.
Per the brand, Glossier's new foundation comes in 32 "flexible" shades, encompassing seven shade categories and five undertones (neutral, pink, golden, red, and peach) for a truly flawless fit. Ahead, our discerning beauty editors give their unfiltered reviews on the buzzy new launch.
Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director
Glossier Foundation Shade: Light 3
Review: "I’m a huge fan of Invisible Shield and Pro Tip, but I have not tried many of Glossier’s complexion products. Its Stretch Concealer doesn’t sway me (I prefer the ease of a tube), and the Perfecting Skin Tint is a little too lightweight for my liking. But there’s been so much hype around Stretch Fluid Foundation, and I was very excited to give it a go. I love the packaging: The glass bottle and silver lid feel luxurious compared to other foundations and tints in my makeup bag currently. It applied really smoothly, but I found myself having to double up in some areas, especially where I have some skin staining left behind by breakouts. I like that it lends a glow, but I have very oily skin, and think this accentuated my pores. To get around this, I’ve been applying a light layer of translucent powder on my nose, cheeks, and forehead. I don’t know what I expected, but I feel a little underwhelmed. Compared to my trusty Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint and Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation, it’s not something I’d reach for on a daily basis. I have been testing a new lightweight foundation, though, which launches in three days. I can’t say much right now, but it’s available in over 50 shades, and the finish and staying power are second to none. Watch this space."
Amanda Mitchell, Senior Beauty Writer/Stories Creator
Glossier Foundation Shade: Medium Deep 1
Review: "Listen, I have never been a card-carrying member of the Glossier fan club. While there were products from them I loved (and still do), they often were the skin-care products rather than the complexion and makeup...except for Boy Brow. Boy Brow is for the people. I was admittedly very skeptical about this foundation, especially as Refinery29's Resident Foundation Hater, and you can call me Werner Herzog because I have to eat my shoe. This isn't a foundation, to me — this is everything I want a skin tint to be, but better. When I first applied it, I got distracted and forgot and went 'Who is she?!' Because it looked literally like my skin was giving like it was Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa. This really is the foundation for people who hate foundation but want just a bit of a boost. My favorite thing about this is that you don't really need a brush, if you don't want to. It's viscose enough you can apply with your fingies (nature's makeup brushes) and still get a beautiful, sheer result. This one's for my lazy girls around the world."
Megan Decker, Beauty Editor
Glossier Foundation Shade: Light 5
Review: "This foundation surprised me. I'm very familiar with Glossier's 'your-skin-but-better' vibe, so I was expecting a skin tint with no real coverage. Although, as I’m writing this I’m realizing that Glossier already has a skin tint that fits the no-makeup aesthetic. Comparatively speaking, this foundation has a bit more weight and thickness to it. One pump is a bit too much for me. Instead, I do a half-pump mixed with a skin illuminator — I’m currently using the Elf Halo Glow Liquid Filter — to dilute the coverage and give a little bit more of a dewy finish. That said, the finish is very nice, it’s not matte but it lightly airbrushes my skin tone without completely covering my freckles. It sat on my skin nicely throughout the day (no creasing or signs of separation) and still looked great at 7 p.m. before I got in the shower. I don’t really wear foundation day to day, but I could definitely use this when I want to add a little bit more effort."
Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Glossier Foundation Shade: Medium 2
Review: "I’m a longtime fan of Glossier, but have to admit that I’ve never been obsessed with its complexion products; as someone with oily, acne-prone skin, the hyper-dewy, luminous finishes haven’t always been flattering. (As I always say, there’s a fine line between glowy and greasy!) When it comes to foundation, I like light, buildable coverage — and Stretch Fluid Foundation is all of those things. It’s a noticeable step up in coverage from the brand’s OG Perfecting Skin Tint, and very much still lets your skin show through. The coverage level is on the lighter end of light to medium, IMO, and it felt really comfortable on my skin. I also tried the new Stretch Face Brush, which has curved bristles designed to fit the contours of your face for seamless application. I'll be honest: The brush didn't do a whole lot for me — it's also a bit hard to clean — but I did love how the foundation looked after I used it. Depending on how much coverage you crave, I would add concealer where needed. But for an everyday foundation, I’m pretty pleased with it. Since I do tend to get shiny, I set my face with a bit of loose powder on my T-zone before going about my day, and my skin looked supercute. The result? Let’s just say it’s giving Glossier model…"
