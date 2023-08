"I’m a huge fan of Invisible Shield and Pro Tip , but I have not tried many of Glossier’s complexion products. Its Stretch Concealer doesn’t sway me (I prefer the ease of a tube), and the Perfecting Skin Tint is a little too lightweight for my liking. But there’s been so much hype around Stretch Fluid Foundation , and I was very excited to give it a go. I love the packaging: The glass bottle and silver lid feel luxurious compared to other foundations and tints in my makeup bag currently. It applied really smoothly, but I found myself having to double up in some areas, especially where I have some skin staining left behind by breakouts. I like that it lends a glow, but I have very oily skin, and think this accentuated my pores. To get around this, I’ve been applying a light layer of translucent powder on my nose, cheeks, and forehead. I don’t know what I expected, but I feel a little underwhelmed. Compared to my trusty Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint and Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation , it’s not something I’d reach for on a daily basis. I have been testing a new lightweight foundation, though, which launches in three days. I can’t say much right now, but it’s available in over 50 shades, and the finish and staying power are second to none. Watch this space."