My Dates Aren’t Worth What They Cost

They met at the pub, where they ended up ordering about four rounds of drinks. “He drank quite quickly, so I felt like I was keeping up and buying rounds quicker than I would like,” Hannah recalls. “I told him what time my last train was, but he said we could make one quick bar on the way there.” Hannah ended up missing her train, meaning that her only option was to get a taxi halfway back, and then to ask a friend to pick her up and drop her the rest of the way back home. In total, she ended up spending around £100 [$128] on a two-and-a-half-hour date.