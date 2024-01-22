How A Financial Planner Helped Ease My Money Anxiety

While someone being a certified financial planner or CFP is ideal, Carden says it’s not always a necessity — there are people out there who are financial coaches, and they could also be equipped to fulfill your needs. “I think of it maybe as the difference between like a dietitian and a nutritionist. A dietitian is a degree, and a nutritionist has different training to get that. Not every nutritionist comes from the same background,” she says. “Similarly, as a CFP, we have a set of standards that we have to abide by for that certification [while] financial coaches come at it from a slightly different lens. But I think there may be scenarios where a financial coach might be more appropriate for someone.” Again, it’s important to meet with a few different people who are in this realm of service, and then from there decide on what sort of expertise and support you’re looking for.