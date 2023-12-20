The Best Career Advice From R29’s Salary Stories In 2023

Best salary advice: “The best advice that I have received and never actually manage to follow is to negotiate. The world of starting bonuses is quite new to me, and I didn’t realize that was a potential avenue for negotiation. Even if a company has hit the top of their salary range, there is still typically some wiggle room in terms of starting bonuses. As an additional side item, my dad always told me to include benefits when a new company asks for your current salary. So if you make, say, $60,000, but get a $2,000 commuting benefit, a 10% 401k match, and all healthcare costs are paid, you should say your current salary is more like $70,000+.”