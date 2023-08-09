Salary Story: I’m A Buyer In Los Angeles & Took A Pay Cut To Follow My Dreams

Best salary advice: The best way to jump salaries is to jump companies. Also, if a company is not able to get to your desired salary during the negotiation process, you can negotiate your sign on bonus to cover the difference in the desired salary for your first two years. For example, my target was $135,000, but [my current company] got me to $125,000, so I was able to negotiate a $20,000 sign on bonus so that for the first two years I am able to get, in a way, the salary I wanted. After two years, you can reevaluate.