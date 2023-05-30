Salary Story: I Went From $50k To $72k In 3 Years

Biggest negotiation regret: One of my first jobs was as an analyst at a small tech company, where I started as a temp. I was paid $8.50 an hour, but we were so busy that I made buckets of overtime. The company then made me an offer to work full time for $10, which I negotiated to $11.50. I truly angsted over the decision to negotiate and felt like I had really won when they agreed to the higher rate. However, I then learned that the rest of my department was making $15 an hour, and some people were making even more. I really let my lack of confidence get in the way, allowing me to be lowballed into much less than I was entitled to.