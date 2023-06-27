Salary Story: I Was Laid Off During COVID & Now Make $200k

Biggest negotiation regret: When I was 23 and didn't negotiate the offer for my second job out of college. I wish I hadn't taken the first offer since my gut was telling me something was off with the company. I would have spent more time vetting the company, and pushing back harder on the dollar amount, and other benefits. I only found out later on that many of my peers already felt comfortable negotiating. Some were in positions that were considered more junior than mine, but were making more because they had negotiated. My parents are immigrants and I once asked them why they didn't tell me to negotiate — it's because they never had, even up until they retired.