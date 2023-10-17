Salary Story: I Started Out Teaching First Grade & Now Make $130k In The Aerospace Industry

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young people more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Age: 30
Location: Denver, CO
Current industry and job title: Aerospace, Community Relations Manager
Current salary: $130,000
Number of years employed since school or university: 9
Starting salary: $27,000
Biggest salary jump: From $50,000 to $75,000 when I left nonprofits.
Biggest salary drop: From $27,000 to $10,000. I left my first job, moved home, and worked part time in retail for eight months.
Biggest negotiation regret: When I left nonprofits, I took a job at a large financial services firm. In the final interview, an executive told me I would be a high-risk, high-reward hire because I had never worked in corporate. So when I got the job offer, I felt so lucky to have been hired, I took the job on the spot.
Best salary advice: Research your industry, know your value, and almost always ask for more. If a company rescinds an offer just because you asked, that is a terrible place to be. If and when you become a manager, advocate for your team and do not low ball offers to the best of your ability. We have to fight for each other!