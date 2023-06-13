Salary Story: I Quit My $115,000 Job To Hike For Five Months — & Came Back To A $145,000 Offer

Biggest negotiation regret: I have never been able to work up the courage to negotiate a salary. I have had the luck of being recognized as a good employee and naturally getting pay raises at each of my jobs, but I'm still trying to find my voice and the confidence to negotiate. I know the worst thing they can do is say no, but I find myself worried that they will change their mind or think that I'm too difficult if I negotiate. My biggest specific regret has been with my most recent position. I was so over the moon about the number that they offered me that I didn't even think to ask for anything else. After joining the company, I found out that starting bonuses are incredibly common and I could have easily had a $10,000 to maybe even $20,000 starting bonus. But c'est la vie. I try not to dwell on it too much.