Let’s Make 2024 The Year Of The Budgeting Brain

Finally, there are banking apps with in-built budgeting tools that will automatically categorize your spending for you and provide helpful data for you to analyse (i.e. in a piechart). There are also budgeting apps that you can link up to your account to analyse your spending for you. These will save you the hassle of gathering up information and you don’t need to manually input categories or sums — that’s all done for you. But while these tools might save you time, they’re no substitute for active engagement with your finances and it can be all too easy to gloss over them. You’ve got to take the insights they provide and act on them.