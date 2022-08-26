25 Delicate Necklaces For Fall (& What’s Left Of Summer)

In winter, most jewelry is pretty much an afterthought. When piling on top of puffer coats and chin-high turtlenecks, layering necklaces might not be top of mind. Because where a statement earring might go a long way in making a cold-weather outfit feel more exciting, the dainty stuff can easily get lost in a sea of scarves.
But the shivering cold is still far off, and we're enjoying the last bit of summer, showing some skin in lightweight attire. Maybe a slip dress or even a Y2K-inspired mini? The best part, too, is that these timeless necklaces end up being the perfect amount of sparkle for your fall 'fits. Whether you want to spruce up your cashmere cardigans or layer them on top of your sweater dresses, a dainty necklace could be the piece that brings the ensemble together. Whether you opt for one little charm or pile on a slew of strands, we've rounded up the most delicate pieces that we can't wait to get our hands on to wear throughout the rest of summer and fall.
