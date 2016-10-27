Yes, You CAN Wear Colored Sunglasses

Fine, I'll admit it: I've been talking a lot about sunglasses lately. From our Fashion Month accessories trend round-up, to the potential return of those controversial J.Lo shades from the early 2000s, sunglasses have been on my mind. And though I've done my due diligence to fill you in on what's next, there hasn't been much talk about what's happening right now — and what's happening right now is monochrome.
The runways the past September proved that sunglasses with matching frames and lenses are a thing — and will continue to be through spring. Fashion plates everywhere are already donning the style, with muted, semi-translucent hues dominating their pairs. And while many of our favorite takes on these pastel shades are selling out like crazy, there's one brand in particular with options available for pre-order right now — meaning you can get in on the look by spring. Ahead, we've rounded up a few pieces from It Australian brand Poms, which knows what's up when it comes to making these one-color items a thing. Get ahead of the curve by wearing your pair this winter — and just wait to see how many people will be in these shades come April.
