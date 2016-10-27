Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Fashion Plates
Fashion
78-Year-Old Supermodel
by
Britni de la Cretaz
More from Fashion Plates
Trends
Yes, You CAN Wear Colored Sunglasses
Rachel Besser
Oct 27, 2016
Beauty
One Haunting Video Shows "Beauty Through The Decades" In New Light
Jessica Chou
Nov 5, 2015
Styling Tips
Read This Before Making Your Friday Resto Reservations
Gabriel Bell
Aug 1, 2013
Styling Tips
Fashion Plates: How To Totally Own A Jazzy Night On The Town
We’re letting loose in the name of warm weather. And while a Saturday night at our usual haunt is a guaranteed good time, we're looking to shake up more
by
Vanessa Golembewski
San Francisco
You Know You Want It: Win A Delish, Vodka-Fueled Dinner For Two!
You've been good all January long (um, we hope), so we think at least one cheat day is in order, no? And what better way to indulge than in an utterly
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 13 2011
Are Sasha and Malia Obama too young to be considered fashion plates? Check out their outfits from the "Christmas in Washington" TV special, and discuss.
by
Holly E. Thomas
Fashion
The Best Of Fashion Plates: Chicago
Celebrate Anglophilia with well-heeled style at Owen and Engine, Chicago's answer to the Brit gastropub. Logan Square may not be the first area
by
Leila Brillson
Events
Age Ain't Nothing But a Number For This Latest Street Style Star
We know fashion plates are getting younger and younger (Tavi, Elle Fanning, Hailee Steinfeld, etc), but come on—this is getting crazy! Is it wrong to
by
Preetma Singh
New York
Fashion Plates: The Perfect Outfit For The Mark Restaurant
Truth be told, the high 70s on the Upper East Side is not exactly our jam. But when you hear the names Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Jacques Grange in the
by
Kristian Laliberte
Stores
Just Opened: Liborius
Dark meets light in designer Jòn Sæundur's new Reykjavic boutique. By Gabriel Bell Did you ever notice that, despite growing up on a slab of
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted