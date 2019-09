It’s that time of year, friends — the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival is soon to descend on Indio, CA for a two-weekend-long orgy of music, surprisingly awesome food , and of course, the most outré and eye-candy-ish attire that concert-goers can pack into their cars. While “ festival style ” is met with its share of eye-rolls these days, we encourage you to put down that bottle of haterade — there's no denying that scrolling through those slideshows of the best looks provides at least a handful of Pinterest saves.