If you’re a seasoned attendee, you know that festival-friendly footwear requirements are Goldilocksian in their specificity. Temperature is a concern: desert weather is scorching during the day and cool at night. You don't want total foot coverage, but also need something that will protect your feet from mud, beer, rain, and maybe — ew — Porta-Potty fluids. The shoes also need to sustain you for hours of walking, dancing, and standing in line. You also, um, likely want to look cute.