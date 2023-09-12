Mirror, Mirror: Coach’s New Metallic Bag Is The Shiniest Of Them All

Take out your sunnies, folks, and prepare to be blinded by Coach's new electrifying metallic and patent leather bags. The beloved pillowy Coach Tabby Bag has undergone a sleek, edgy transformation and is ready to party. While the first edition of the Coach Tabby Bag came in light-hearted, pastel-candy hues, the second highlights the bag in mirror metallics and pigmented patent leather. Just think of the new silhouettes from Coach's Shine Collection as the original's fashion-forward twin sister.
As R29's Shopping team's designated fashion writer, I was excited to learn of the glossy makeover. Silver metallics are everywhere right now — from NYFW-ready statement pants to Beyoncé's concert uniform. Coach wanted to create a bold and jazzy bag that would silence your inner critic while still being versatile and functional. Clearly, the brand understood the assignment. With the addition of other metallic accessories, like Mary Janes, loafers, and whimsical bags in joyful shapes, such as hearts and apples, we don't blame you if your cart starts adding up. For my favorite, scroll down to learn more about the shiny new Coach bags and how to style them.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
I never doubted the Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 would be a bestseller. With its addictive silver sheen, the modern mini bag is a compliment magnet designed to be paraded around. With a patent-leather shine and the signature embossed C-snap closure, it'll pair well with everything from black-tie wedding guest dresses to fall knits, jeans, and sneakers.
Suppose you're interested in adding more silver bags to your collection. In that case, other mirror metallic styles are available, like the Tabby Crossbody Wristlet, Sammy Top Handle 21, and Penn Shoulder Bag. At $495, the top-handle bag is the most expensive, but the newest Coach Tabby is slightly cheaper at $275. All are worthwhile investment pieces.
How To Style The Coach Tabby Bag 20
I chose to fashion the Coach Tabby Bag 20 with a navy blue slip dress from Quince, Everlane clogs, and a black cinched leather jacket. Of course, I didn't forget blue-tinted sunnies and — in usual Vivien fashion — a pearl necklace. If you asked me what this ensemble would be for, I would say it's my elevated concert look for a night out of swaying to the beat and grabbing a quick bite afterward with friends. I feel like the 'fit could also work for a wedding, as I could easily switch the leather jacket for a cropped blazer and clogs for wedge sandals.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The detachable straps truly make the bag a versatile accessory. You can tailor it as a crossbody, an arm bag, a fanny pack across the chest, or a top handle, as I did in the photos below.
As A Crossbody
Free your hands for concert merch or snap a video of your favorite song when you wear the Coach Tabby Bag 20 as a crossbody. I'm 5'5", and the bag comfortably rested against my hip on the third loop. However, the strap is adjustable, so you could play with it and see what works best for you.
As An Arm Bag
Make way for the Instagram pics and TikToks. This is a posh, elegant way to showcase your new bag.
As A Fanny Pack Across The Chest
Dance all night along to Queen B without worrying where your bag is. The Tabby can be worn as a secured fanny pack across your chest.
As A Top Handle Bag
Carry it as a top handle — one of 2023's trendiest bags — and look chic at fall weddings. While you dab at your eyes with a napkin in one hand, you can hold the lightweight purse in the other.
What The Bag Looks Like Inside
No surprise here: With the name Tabby, the bag has the same interior as previous styles. There are two compartments and a zippered section in the middle. However, this new petite design also comes with an extra pocket inside and on the back.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
What Fits Inside The Bag
Since the bag is tinier than other Tabby styles, there's only room to hold the necessities. The Tabby can easily fit a compact, hand sanitizer, key fob or car keys, cardholder, and your favorite lip product — these days mine is the Saie GlossyBounce. The bag's structured leather is stiff, so the pockets (both the interior and one on the back) don't stretch. You'll likely only be able to insert thin products like gum, Band-Aids, hair clips, SPF, blotting sheets, or Listerine breath strips.
Final Thoughts
Overall, it's a worthwhile statement bag to have in your collection. The Coach Tabby Bag 20 truly opens the gateway to creative dressing and allows you to imagine all the fashion possibilities.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.