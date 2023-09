Mirror, Mirror: Coach’s New Metallic Bag Is The Shiniest Of Them All

As R29's Shopping team's designated fashion writer, I was excited to learn of the glossy makeover. Silver metallics are everywhere right now — from NYFW-ready statement pants to Beyoncé's concert uniform . Coach wanted to create a bold and jazzy bag that would silence your inner critic while still being versatile and functional. Clearly, the brand understood the assignment. With the addition of other metallic accessories, like Mary Janes loafers , and whimsical bags in joyful shapes, such as hearts and apples , we don't blame you if your cart starts adding up. For my favorite, scroll down to learn more about the shiny new Coach bags and how to style them.