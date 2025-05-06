Coach’s New Handbags & Charms Are Spring Trend-Approved

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Whether you’re looking for a last-minute Mother’s Day find, a graduation gift, or are hoping to treat yourself to a new accessory, Coach has tons of fresh styles to take you through the warm-weather months ahead. From bestsellers in updated fabrications and colorways to recent launches (like the Twisted Tabby and the Jet), the brand’s new arrivals section is stacked with statement-making options.
Coach touches on several spring handbag trends like breezy, slouchy silhouettes and retro east-west styles. There’s also a focus on more playful designs like butter-yellow shoulder bags and nostalgic bag charms. And you can’t escape the denim craze, because the brand continues to elevate its popular styles with the classic fabric.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Below, shop some of our favorite Coach handbags and charms to upgrade your everyday and evening wear looks this spring and summer.
East-West Bags
The east-west bag has made its comeback, and Coach has jumped on the retro-inspired baguette trend. From oblong bodies (like the Jet Shoulder Bag) to extra-long straps (on the Swing Zip Bag), these new Coach finds are great for elevating spring outfits, especially in the bright white and bubblegum pink colorways.
Butter Yellow Bags
We can’t help but smile when seeing people drenched in butter yellow clothing and accessories. The trending color is joyful and playful but chic, and now you can own a Coach bag in the new “Moonlight” colorway. For an everyday look, opt for a hobo silhouette or a curved zip-up style. For a night out, consider the iconic Tabby style in its new “twisted” design or a slim shoulder bag.
Slouchy Shoulder Bags
A slouchy bag is an effortlessly cool style you need in your closet. One viral style in particular — the Brooklyn Bag — is a key silhouette, and it just became spring-ready with a new “Bluebell” color. From durable canvas and polished pebble leather to trendy suede, Coach’s casual-yet-chic, slouchy styles are perfect for day-to-night wear.
Denim Bags
Preparing for festival season or the Cowboy Carter tour? Consider sporting a Coach denim bag (an editor favorite) for a pop of Western flair or a bold denim-on-denim look. The brand has given its popular crossbodies and shoulder bags the denim treatment through nostalgic patchwork and logo-covered designs that are begging to be shown off.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Bag Charms
Last spring, bag charms skyrocketed in popularity, and this spring, the quirkier they are, the better. Coach’s newest bag charms are nostalgic (think: iconic NYC symbols) and foodie-approved (lemons and pretzels). The brand also sells them in curated charm clusters or as bundles paired with a bag to get an all-in-one look.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT