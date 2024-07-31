All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Between brands jockeying to go viral on TikTok or keep up with product trends (remember peak lip oil?) it’s refreshing — and rare — for them to do the most by actually doing the least. NARS is one of those companies that has never played by the rules, and is certainly not about to start. It’s this rebellious spirit that fuels its latest launch, Explicit lipstick, starring multi-hyphenate artist Ciara as one of its faces.
Explicit lipstick is the latest addition to NARS' uncensored makeup dynasty — one that brought us Climax mascara and Orgasm blush. But NARS is no stranger to lip products, of course. Thirty years ago, makeup artist François Nars founded the brand with an inaugural lineup of 12 lipsticks, but the brand hasn't explored the lip category for nearly two years (an eternity in today's non-stop beauty landscape). Infinitely refillable and packed with hydrating, lip-loving ingredients like rosehip seed oil and hyaluronic acid, Explicit lipstick comes in 36 shades ranging from shocking red to sensual rosy nude and everything in between.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Speaking of icons, NARS has enlisted three famous faces — Ciara, in addition to actors Pom Klementieff and Camila Morrone — to celebrate the arrival of Explicit, marking the first time working with celebrities since Naomi Campbell fronted its spring 2019 campaign.
Ahead, Refinery29 chats with Ciara about her beauty philosophy, daily makeup essentials, and why she’s always been a NARS girlie.
The following interview was told to Karina Hoshikawa and edited for length and clarity.
Tell us a bit about your beauty philosophy and how it’s changed over your career.
It has definitely evolved over the years. I think I’ve figured out the perfect balance of how to adjust my makeup for different settings and environments: High fashion glam versus live TV versus a red carpet. There’s different levels and tiers to the face beat. But I think my biggest thing is embracing myself in my “less is best” form and understanding that makeup is there to accentuate who you are, and not feeling like it’s a “make or break” [thing] to feel beautiful.
What does it mean for you to be the face of NARS? Are there any products that you’ve used (and loved) over the years?
NARS really set the standard for high-quality, performance beauty products. Even with the brand aesthetic alone, whenever I’d see NARS or interact with it, there’s a luxurious feeling and a high-fashion touch that I don’t think a lot of makeup brands have. They really set the tone for that elevated, artistic glam. François Nars did that so beautifully. And to know that NARS hasn’t engaged with beauty brand ambassadors since Naomi [Campbell] — so, for a long time! — I feel so proud and honored to be a part of this campaign and journey.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
How do you use makeup to express yourself both while performing and in your everyday life as a mom?
I’m a very natural glam kind of girl. I’m obsessed with the Radiant Creamy Concealer in particular. I’m really big on concealer — it’s amazing how much of a pop and lift concealer can give to your face when you put it under your eyes or T-zone. I’ve always been into that; my makeup artist Yolonda [Frederick] is one of the quintessential examples of what a beautiful woman is, and she’s always shown me the best tricks: A good mascara and a peachy nude lip are all I need for a natural glam. And if you want, you can add a little pop of blush to the cheeks. And then when it comes to showtime, that’s when you get to play and be more dramatic. Don’t hold back on the drama! That’s how I approach my show makeup. I love a dramatic eye since it does something different to you when you get on stage, and your features are really accentuated on camera.
What song from your playbook best captures the overall vibe of your NARS campaign?
I think honestly “Goodies”, except the good thing is that you can actually have these goodies! “Goodies” really summarizes the collection because you’re getting the best colors [and] some of the best-performing products. This campaign is a dream come true for me, and I’m excited to be putting out new music for my fans — and get to have some fun with the makeup.