Chloe Kim’s Newest Trick: Breaking The Role Model Myth

Young Asian Americans aren’t just straddling two cultures; they’re navigating generational differences that sometimes pit their POVs against their immigrant parents, who come from a time when you don’t talk about your feelings, not with your family, let alone a stranger. Learning that Kim, the cheery two-time Olympic gold medalist, sought therapy wasn’t just revelatory for Asian Americans; it was revolutionary. At first, it was hard for Jong Jin, Kim’s dad, whom she describes as “traditional,” to fully grasp why she needed to go. “Even when I told him I wanted therapy, he's like, ‘Therapy for what?’ And I'm like, ‘For my brain.’ And he's like, ‘Oh, do you need to get surgery or something?’” But Boran helped mediate to where now both parents see its value. “Therapy filled in the gaps where the stress and hardship couldn’t be consoled by parents and family alone,” Boran says, switching to Korean. (Translation fact-checked by my own umma .)